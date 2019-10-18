Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jill Tanner

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Jill Tanner. Throughout her 18 years of teaching experience, Tanner has taught almost all grade levels, focusing on English Language Arts and, her favorite subject, Social Studies.

Her love for it stems from her past education in law and politics, but she felt being a teacher was the right path for her.

“I think what you need to know about teachers is that we’re so resilient and we really do have good intent,” said Tanner. “We want what’s best for everyone.”

Tanner’s been teaching at Pope Elementary the past two years and really enjoys seeing her students grow.

“I just love to learn their personalities I love to get to know them,” said Tanner. “I love it when their they’re excited about learning and when they just want to learn.”

Tanner will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in October, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit their website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.