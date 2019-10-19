Community members dance for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. – Members of a local fitness center are putting on their dancing shoes and it’s all for a great cause.

The community gathered for a Halloween dance-a-thon at the Lift wellness center in downtown Jackson. Some of those in attendance dressed up in their favorite costumes. Group fitness instructor, Toni Cathey says the dance supports breast cancer awareness.

“Everybody got to dress up if they wanted to,” said Cathey. “We came to have fun and have a good time. We had the best time. We got a chance to work out along with having fun at the same time.”

Cathey says everyone from the community is welcome to participate in future dance-a-thons.