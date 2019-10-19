Surprise announcement made at marching band award ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. – A surprise announcement was made Saturday during the Gibson County marching invitational preliminary awards. The event was held on the Yates Field at Gibson County High School.

Bands from Humboldt High School, Milan High School, Peabody High School, South Gibson High School and Gibson County High School were recognized for their excellence, tradition and high standards.

Band director, Jeremy Tate shared the big announcement.

“We applied to the tournament roses parade for 2021 and all the directors were on board,” said Tate. “They selected 13 bands out of over 120 applicants and we as a mass band were one of the lucky participants in the 2021 parade.”