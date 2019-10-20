Jackson Escape Rooms: Monsters of Madison County Game

JACKSON, Tenn.–

From screams, Jack O’Lanterns and witches, the Jackson Escape Room is going all out for the Monsters of Madison County Escape Game.

“They’re going to get scared but not terrified and have bad dreams,” said owner of Jackson Escape Rooms Lee Wilson.

Owner Lee Wilson of Jackson escape rooms said he wanted to have a city wide escape game with a Halloween theme.

“Witches are going to come out of the woods and chase them back to their cars, that’s going to be amazing,” said Wilson.

It’s a 1st for the Jackson Escape Room with their spooky city wide escape game, that has 10 different locations and also for the 1st time, participants can use an app.

“Their going to login, their going to go to the game, and they will have 10 puzzles to solve, and when they solve those puzzles it will unlock destinations,” said Wilson.

The Humboldt Mafia Team followed their next clue to Westwood Gardens, and found an unexpected surprise.

“We just expected a jack o lantern and instead we got a fright,” said Team Humboldt Mafia.

And other participants expected more frightening experiences at local areas around Jackson.

The Monsters of Madison County Escape Game ended at Muse Lake with s’mores for everyone.