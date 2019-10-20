Local churches come together for joint worship service

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – The community gathered for a unique joint worship service involving two Lambuth neighborhood churches, Whitestone Missionary Baptist Church and Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church.

Pastors Gary Morse and John Washington both led the special service.

Pastor Gary Morse says this is their third year having the bi-annual joint worship service.

Members say they are crossing the boundaries of cultural and racial divides, and building community and fellowship in the Lambuth community.