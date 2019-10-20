VFW Post 1848 holds annual All Veterans Reunion

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1848 held the opening ceremonies for the annual All Veterans Reunion on Saturday.

Veterans came from all over the country for the event.

A helicopter from the Jackson Police Department flew in and presented the colors.

The VFW Post 1848 commander spoke at the event, as well as Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

“I think it is a reminder, especially here right before Veterans Day. It is a great opportunity for us to all come together and share our appreciation for our veterans; they sacrificed so much for us,” said Katie Gonzalez, General Manager of VFW Post 1848.

This is their 21st year holding the event.