Brooksie Neil Adair Escobar, age 76, resident of Somerville and wife of the late Roy Escobar, Sr., departed this life Thursday afternoon, October 17, 2019 at her residence.

Brooksie was born August 19, 1943 in Fayette County, the daughter of the late Vodie Lee Adair, Sr. and Doshie Ella Hoskins Adair.She was a graduate of the Shelby County School System and Shelby State College and was employed as an LPN. Brooksie was a member of Faith Church of God and enjoyed playing bunko, tending to flowers, reading watching crime TV and westerns, listening to Merle Haggard and spending time with family, friends and her grandchildren. Brooksie was known to many for being a compassionate caregiver.

Mrs. Escobar is survived by four daughters, Nancy Escobar of Somerville, TN, Donna Escobar of Bartlett, TN, Danielle Parks (Tim) of Somerville, TN, Nikki Escobar of Somerville, TN; two sons, Roy Escobar, Jr. of Somerville, TN, David Cox of Moscow, TN; three sisters, Margaret Ann McElroy of Rossville, TN, Mary Jane Tatum (Murrell) of Somerville, TN, Carolyn Emerson (Charlie) of Ripley, TN; he brother, Elton Adair of Independence, MS; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special people in her life were Bethany German and Judy Pulliam.

Brooksie is preceded by her husband Roy Escobar, Sr., her parents Vodie Lee Adair and Doshie Hoskins Adair and two brothers, Jerry W. Adair and Vodie Adair, Jr.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Escobar were held at 11 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Jason Besse of Somerville Church of God officiating. Interment followed in the Somerville City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Brad Kerchival, Murrell Tatum, Anthony German, Eddie Bryant, Alexander Billingsley and Charlie Barber. Honorary pallbearers were Logan Kerchival and Spencer Kerchival.

Arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.