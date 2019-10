GIBSON Co., Tenn. – Emergency crews respond to a crash this afternoon near Trenton.

This car hit a house on Highway 45 between Trenton and Humboldt around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The Gibson County Fire Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash, and had to be rescued by emergency crews.

Officials say no one was home at the time.