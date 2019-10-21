Chilly Night with Clear Skies for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, October 21st

After showers and thunderstorms moved through West Tennessee this morning, the cold front continues to quickly move east bringing clearer skies to the Mid-South slowly but surely from west to east. This cold front won’t be able to drop our temperatures colder than what we’ve had so far this Fall but we still have a couple of cold nights ahead!

TONIGHT

Skies will slowly clear out this evening, with those that are close to the Mississippi River getting to see a nice sunset tonight! Under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise on Tuesday – much colder than where we started this morning!

After a chilly start, enjoy a beautiful day tomorrow with highs in only the middle 60s despite having sunny skies. It’ll be breezy at times and winds may briefly gust over 20 mph at times during the afternoon followed by another cold night. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast showing how close we’ll get to having a frost, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com