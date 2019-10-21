Jackson Chamber open for business award applications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Award applications can now be submitted for an annual celebration.

Business Award applications can now be submitted to the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

Awards will be presented at the annual Business of the Year Awards on March 12, 2020.

The event will be held at Union University’s Carl Grant Events Center.

The Chamber says they hope to use the celebration to show their appreciation and the achievements made by members from throughout the year.

Six categories of awards will celebrate those who have been submitted for outstanding business in the Jackson community.

Awards are restricted to businesses that are Chamber members, and businesses are only allowed to apply to one category.

Applications can be submitted on the Jackson Chamber’s website, JacksonTN.com or in the Jackson Chamber’s News.

Business Award Applications can be submitted to the Chamber until 5 p.m. on January 10, 2020.

For more information, contact Jill Erling by calling (731) 423-2200 or email at jerling@jacksontn.com.