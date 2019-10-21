Joyce Ann McDaniel Couch

Joyce Ann McDaniel Couch, age 84, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife of Billy F. Couch, departed this life Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Joyce was born March 11, 1935 in Rutherford, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Curtis Douglas McDaniel and Helen Norman McDaniel. She was a graduate of Rutherford High School and was married April 18, 1954 to Billy Franklin Couch. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a former resident of the Hickory Withe Community in Fayette County. Joyce was a devoted Christian and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, where she was an active member of her Sunday School class, “The Family of Friends”. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister and for being a talented seamstress. Joyce enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.

Mrs. Couch is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Billy F. Couch of Bartlett, TN; two daughters, Vickie Joyce Gentry (Wayne) of Blue Springs, MS, Denise Couch VanderSteeg (Russ) of Eads, TN; her son, Darrell Lee Couch (Cheryl) of Plano, TX; five grandchildren, Jeremy Gentry (Amber) of Tupelo, MS, William Baxter Gentry (Alisha) of Blue Springs, MS, Jon VanderSteeg (Laura Alice) of Jackson, MS, Stephen VanderSteeg of Memphis, TN, Daniel VanderSteeg (Katie) of Memphis, TN; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dora Nadine East and her brother, Alfred Louis McDaniel.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Couch will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Pollard Chapel of Bellevue Baptist Church with Dr. Joe Jernigan officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 at Oakland. A visitation for Mrs. Couch will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Pollard Chapel of Bellevue Baptist Church.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeremy Gentry, William Baxter Gentry, Jon VanderSteeg, Stephen VanderSteeg, Daniel VanderSteeg and Robert Brown.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center