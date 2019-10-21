Local parents learn how to keep their kids safe for Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn.–A great opportunity for parents to learn how to keep kids safe during Halloween.

Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle teamed up with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and other organizations to host a free parenting class.

Friddle spoke on safety tips such as wearing face paint rather than a mask. He cautions if you choose to wear a mask, be sure you can clearly see out of it. Also use LED lighting rather than an open flame for decor.

“So make sure you’re wearing a reflective vest or you have lights or flashlight going, once it gets dark so that cars can see you. Take an adult with you or have a buddy if you’re old enough to go trick or treating with a friend. Stay in teams. Don’t go alone,” said Lindsey Nanney, one of the organizers of the event.

Child care was provided while parents attended the class and free games and activities to do at home were offered.