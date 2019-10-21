Madison County Fire Department receives grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department has received a new grant to help with fire prevention planning.

In a news release the department says the $2,500 grant comes from FM Global, a large commercial property insurance company.

The department plans to purchase wireless iPads with the money to help with emergency situations.

The use of iPads will assist in pre-fire planning and tactical decisions by providing responders with accessible and up-to-date information.

Collection and tracking of local community buildings will be made easier by using the new iPads.

FM Global presented the grant to Fire Marshal Don Friddle.

The Madison County Fire Department is not the first Tennessee-based organization receive a grant for the insurer.

FM Global donates fire reward grants through its Fire Prevention Program on a national and local level.

Fire is the leading cause of property damage across the world.