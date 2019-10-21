Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/19 – 10/21/19 October 21, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/46Cheri Bland Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Andre Morrow Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Arthur Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46Bernard Hardin Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Calvin Brand Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Christopher Armour Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Clamas Pearson Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46Clarence Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Daniel Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Dawn Pearson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Deandre Dickerson Schedule VI drug violations, handgun possession prohibited Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Dennis Wright Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Derek Steed Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Devonta Johnson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Esmael Soto Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Espanisha Hobson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Gary Wilson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Jasmine Thomas Open container law, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Javon Brown Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Jeremy Sangster Violation of probation, theft over $999, violation of community corrections, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Jessica Case Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46Joe Cole Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46Johnathan Weaver Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46Jonathan Sheffield Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Kenneth Palmer Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46Kenyada Brown Robbery, aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Larainya Lopez Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Marquavion Hobson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Meshyala White Robbery, aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Mickey Staggs Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Myron Ewell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Nathan Putney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Nolan Price Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Prentice Cole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Raul Ramirez DUI, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Raytavius Herron Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Richard Smith Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Robert Crook Theft over $999, leaving child in unattended motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Samantha Perez Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46Santizo Vazquez Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Shanna Ferguson Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Stanley Adams Driving on revoked suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Tabitha Mayfield Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Terry Wynn Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Wevante Hunt Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Zachary Cowden Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest