Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/19 – 10/21/19

1/46 Cheri Bland Shoplifting-theft of property

2/46 Andre Morrow Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/46 Arthur Walker Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/46 Bernard Hardin Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection



5/46 Calvin Brand Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/46 Christopher Armour Criminal impersonation

7/46 Clamas Pearson Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/46 Clarence Johnson Failure to appear



9/46 Daniel Brooks Failure to appear

10/46 Dawn Pearson Aggravated domestic assault

11/46 Deandre Dickerson Schedule VI drug violations, handgun possession prohibited

12/46 Dennis Wright Criminal impersonation



13/46 Derek Steed Aggravated domestic assault

14/46 Devonta Johnson Failure to appear

15/46 Esmael Soto Aggravated assault

16/46 Espanisha Hobson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



17/46 Gary Wilson Failure to appear

18/46 Jasmine Thomas Open container law, evading arrest

19/46 Javon Brown Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/46 Jeremy Sangster Violation of probation, theft over $999, violation of community corrections, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



21/46 Jessica Case Driving on revoked/suspended license

22/46 Joe Cole Aggravated assault

23/46 Johnathan Weaver Simple domestic assault

24/46 Jonathan Sheffield Possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/46 Kenneth Palmer Simple domestic assault

26/46 Kenyada Brown Robbery, aggravated assault, vandalism

27/46 Larainya Lopez Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

28/46 Marquavion Hobson Unlawful drug paraphernalia, convicted felon/unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



29/46 Meshyala White Robbery, aggravated assault, vandalism

30/46 Mickey Staggs Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

31/46 Myron Ewell Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/46 Nathan Putney Failure to appear



33/46 Nolan Price Aggravated assault

34/46 Prentice Cole Violation of probation

35/46 Raul Ramirez DUI, driving while unlicensed

36/46 Raytavius Herron Aggravated domestic assault



37/46 Richard Smith Public intoxication

38/46 Robert Crook Theft over $999, leaving child in unattended motor vehicle

39/46 Samantha Perez Failure to appear

40/46 Santizo Vazquez Public intoxication



41/46 Shanna Ferguson Criminal impersonation

42/46 Stanley Adams Driving on revoked suspended license

43/46 Tabitha Mayfield Assault

44/46 Terry Wynn Simple domestic assault



45/46 Wevante Hunt Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia

46/46 Zachary Cowden Aggravated assault, vandalism





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.