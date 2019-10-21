County leaders gather for monthly Madison County Commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–One of the anticipated votes Monday night consisted of a committee wanting to increase each county commissioners pay from $300 to $500 per month.

County Commissioner of District 9 Jeff Wall said he voted against that proposal.

“They also voted to allow Madison County to pay the taxes on top of that, that’s illegal for the county to do,” said County Commissioner of District 9 Jeff Wall.

16 other commissioners voted no, 6 voted yes and 1 passed.