Sheriff’s Office hopes to identify remains after skull found

GIBSON Co., Tenn. – Most dogs bring their owners tennis balls or sticks, but one dog brought his owner something a little more shocking.

Saturday morning, a man was walking his dogs in a wooded area, when one of the pets came back with a skull.

“We are pretty certain at this time it is a real skull,” said Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas. “We spent the biggest part of the day in the area looking for additional evidence.”

Deputies took the skull and searched the area for any other remains or items that could identify the person.

“We found a few items,” Sheriff Thomas said. “We aren’t to ready to release that information, exactly what we found, just yet because it’s an active investigation, but we’ve take the items that we found, including the skull to the medical examiner this morning.”

Sheriff Thomas says the sheriff’s office was in contact over the weekend and sharing information with the FBI, TBI, Milan Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Thomas says investigators will likely search the area again for additional evidence.

“Just to give us some leads. Dental records because there was dental work, a full set of teeth at the top, jaw were all in tact with some obvious dental work that had been done. We have a couple of missing persons that are recent times here in Gibson County,” Sheriff Thomas said. “Anything else that anybody has, they can call us and talk to one of our investigators.”

Sheriff Thomas says investigators hope the medical examiner’s office can determine identifying factors, like the person’s approximate age, gender, and race.

If you have any information that can assist investigators, call the Gibson County Sheriff’s office at (731) 855-1121.