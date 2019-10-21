Teresa A. Gregory Parker

Teresa A. Gregory Parker, age 63, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Jackson

Madison County Hospital after a short illness. She was born in Madison County to

the parents of Charles “Ray” and “Rachel” Blankenship Gregory. She was partners

with her husband in their business, Door Hangers of Jackson, TN.

She was member of Northside Assembly of God Church and was active in the

Royal Rangers Boy’s Ministry. She enjoyed reading, crochet, shopping at City

Thrift, Goodwill, and yard sales. What Teresa loved most in her life was her

family, especially her grandson Alec and her dog Jax.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ron Parker of Jackson, TN; one son,

Jared (Caitlin) Parker of Gibson, TN; one daughter, Teron Parker of Jackson, TN;

two sisters, Tammy (Jackie) Stephenson of Jackson, TN and Betti Ann (Joe) Keller

of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; and one grandson, Alec Parker and several nephews,

nieces, great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Steve Gregory.

Pallbearers to serve are Matt Hunt, Tim Hurt, Jeff Hill, Mark Stewart, Pastor Terry

Scott, and Trevor Scott.

Memorial Contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box

15829, Arlington, VA 22215

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, October 26, 2019

from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Funeral Service will

be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Carter

officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

