Tornado Watch Is Now In Effect For Parts Of West Tennessee

Weather Update: 3:45 AM, Monday, October 21 —



National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Tornado Watch for westernmost counties of West Tennessee until 9:00 AM this morning. This includes Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Tipton and Shelby Counties. No WBBJ coverage area counties are covered just yet. But I expect another row of counties to be added later which may include us by the time Good Morning WesT Tennessee begins around 5:00 AM. I will have the latest look at Storm tracker 7 Max radar and the rest of this weeks forecast then.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moshamelltv