Woman killed in McNairy County crash Sunday

McNAIRY Co., Tenn. — A woman was killed Sunday in a crash on Highway 45 in McNairy County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Lakesha Richardson, 36, of Guys, was killed in the single-vehicle crash around 4 p.m.

THP says Richardson was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban southbound on Highway 45 when she went through the median and into the northbound lanes.

The vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes, according to the THP.

Richardson was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.