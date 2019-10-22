Blackhawk gun holster recall

Thousands of Blackhawk T-Series gun holsters are being recalled.

The design of the holster can cause the safety switch to be changed when removing and holstering the firearm.

The holster was designed for Sig Sauer P-320 and P-250 model firearms, and was sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores nationwide.

The company can be contacted for a full refund.

To contact Blackhawk, call toll free at (888) 334-7547 or go to their website at www.blackhawk.com and click on the recall tab located at the top of the page for more information.