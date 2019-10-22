Gangster Disciples enforcer sentenced to 23 years on racketeering charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson member of the Gangster Disciples has been sentenced on multiple federal charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant, 32-year-old Dontoreus Douglas, also known as “D.T.,” was sentenced to 23 years in a federal prison on charges related racketeering. Those charges include attempted murder, weapons charges, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Douglas was identified as a member of the Gangster Disciples’ “Blackout Squad,” and held the rank of chief of security and enforcer for the gang, according to the release.

The release says Douglas had been a member of the gang since 2009.