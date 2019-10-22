Gerry Thomas Cooper (Pete)

Gerry Thomas Cooper (Pete) age 67, passed on October 18, 2019 while visiting his

sister in Casa Grande, AZ. He was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Gerald

and Dorothy Sharp Cooper. He was a professional driver and retired from Fed Ex

Freight in 2013. He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard from October

1970-June 1976. Gerry was a fun-loving practical joker even through the early

stages of his illness. Pete enjoyed his hobbies of fishing and camping, golf, and

woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Marilyn Davis Cooper of Humboldt, TN; one

son, Joel (Robin) Cooper of Humboldt, TN; one daughter, Susan (Damon) Pierce of

Jackson, TN; along with three granddaughters, Kenlee Austin-Cooper, Kelsey and

Heather Pierce; and one sister, Betty (Don) Roberts of Casa Grande, AZ.

Pallbearers to serve are Terry Warren, Zach Davis, Chad Davis, Neil Hopper, Jerry

Coln, and Mike Perry.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Funeral Service will

be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Randy Kea

officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com