Gerry Thomas Cooper (Pete)
Gerry Thomas Cooper (Pete) age 67, passed on October 18, 2019 while visiting his
sister in Casa Grande, AZ. He was born in Jackson, TN to the parents of Gerald
and Dorothy Sharp Cooper. He was a professional driver and retired from Fed Ex
Freight in 2013. He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard from October
1970-June 1976. Gerry was a fun-loving practical joker even through the early
stages of his illness. Pete enjoyed his hobbies of fishing and camping, golf, and
woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Marilyn Davis Cooper of Humboldt, TN; one
son, Joel (Robin) Cooper of Humboldt, TN; one daughter, Susan (Damon) Pierce of
Jackson, TN; along with three granddaughters, Kenlee Austin-Cooper, Kelsey and
Heather Pierce; and one sister, Betty (Don) Roberts of Casa Grande, AZ.
Pallbearers to serve are Terry Warren, Zach Davis, Chad Davis, Neil Hopper, Jerry
Coln, and Mike Perry.
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 23, 2019
from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Arrington Funeral Directors. A Funeral Service will
be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Randy Kea
officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, TN.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com