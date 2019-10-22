Governor Lee makes stop in Crockett County to talk education

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made several visits to schools across West Tennessee, Tuesday.

The governor visited Crockett County High School as part of his focus to strengthen schools across the state.

He spoke with students, faculty and members of the school board and said how he was particularly interested in the high school’s Career and Technical Education Program, or CTE.

Lee states that investment in public education is important and how there is a need to expand the pathways of success for children in the state.

“The reason we passed the Governors Investment and Vocational Education Act, the GIVE Act that strengthens and funds programs like this one. So one of the things we want to do around the state and look at models that we can duplicate, and the one here is a model,” said Governor Lee.

The governor also made a stop at West Chester Elementary, Tuesday morning.