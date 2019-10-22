Jackson police respond to barricaded man at west Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are attempting to contact a man currently barricaded inside a west Jackson home.

Police say investigators were in the area of Williams Street early Tuesday afternoon for an unrelated investigation, when officers first saw the man. Police say the man ran from investigators and hid inside the Williams Street home.

Police are attempting to talk to the individual inside the home at this time.

