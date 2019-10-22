Lifeline Blood Services to host blood drive Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services will be hosting a spooky way to help save lives for October.

Lifeline’s Vein Drain Blood Drive will be on October 24.

Every blood donor will receive a free T-Shirt and can register for the chance to win tickets for Zombie Trail Paintball and Corn Maze or Camp Blood.

As an added bonus, the first 100 blood donors will be gifted a coupon for a free loaded potato from Brooksies’ Barn in north Jackson.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.