Linda Leatherwood Aaron, age 74, resident of Oakland and wife of Brent Lee Aaron, departed this life Sunday evening, October 20, 2019 at her residence.

Linda was born August 21, 1945 in Somerville, the daughter of the late James and Launa Watkins Leatherwood. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School and was married September 25, 1964 to Brent Lee Aaron, Sr. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was a teacher assistant for the Shelby County School System. Linda was a devoted member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to Elvis, cooking and special times with her family and friends. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her church.

Mrs. Aaron is survived by her husband of 55 years, Brent Lee Aaron, Sr. of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Andrea Rutherford (Tim) of Water Valley, MS, Melanie Cochran (Tony) of Thompson’s Station, TN; her son, Brent Lee Aaron, Jr. (Aimee) of Cordova, TN; and eleven grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin who was like her sister, Mary Ann Mercer and her great-granddaughter, Adeline Reid Hollister.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Aaron will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Aaron will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Taylor King, Dylan King, Austin Carlisle, Zac Cochran, Sam Rutherford, Ethan Rutherford and Bryan Shinault.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center