Local man taken into custody after barricading himself in home for 7 hours

JACKSON, Tenn.–“We had the SWAT Unit out here so he is now in custody,” said Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

Tuesday afternoon it took investigators with the Jackson Police Department several hours to get a man who barricaded himself inside a home in West Jackson, out.

“We’re out tonight at 164 William Street we had a suspect who was evading police,” said Chief Wiser.

Wiser said initially officers encountered the man when the Narcotics Unit was doing an investigation around 12:45 p.m. That’s when they say man fled from officers into a home on Williams Street.

“You know anytime you get into these types of situations where you have innocent people, time is on your side, you want to make sure that we ensure the safety of everyone that’s involved,” said Chief Wiser.

Investigators said the man did not live in this home but a woman and small child were inside the home at the time.

“We managed to get the woman and the child out of the residence,” said Chief Wiser.

But it took officers several more hours to get the man out.

“The suspect had gained access to the attic attempting to evade police,” said Chief Wiser.

After 7 hours of trying to communicate and several doses of tear gas lodged into the home, investigators were able to take the man into custody.

“He was not armed when we took him into custody, right now they are conducting a search warrant at the residence,” said Chief Wiser.

Investigators said the suspect was taken into custody for aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, and evading arrest.

Chief Wiser said the suspect will possibly be in court for an arraignment by the end of this week.