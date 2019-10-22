Man arrested after 7 hour barricade at Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn.– A man barricaded himself inside a home for several hours Tuesday.

“We had the SWAT Unit out here, so he is now in custody,” said Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

It took investigators with the Jackson Police Department several hours Tuesday to get a man who barricaded himself inside a home in west Jackson out.

“We’re out tonight at 164 Williams Street. We had a suspect who was evading police,” Chief Wiser said.

Wiser said initially officers encountered the man when the Narcotics Unit was doing an investigation around 12:45 p.m. That’s when they say man ran from officers into a home on Williams Street.

“Any time you get into these types of situations where you have innocent people, time is on your side, you want to make sure that we ensure the safety of everyone that’s involved,” Chief Wiser said.

Investigators said the man did not live in this home, but a woman and small child were inside the home at the time.

“We managed to get the woman and the child out of the residence,” Chief Wiser said.

But it took officers several more hours to get the man out.

“The suspect had gained access to the attic, attempting to evade police,” Chief Wiser said.

After seven hours of trying to communicate and several doses of tear gas thrown into the home, investigators were able to take the man into custody.

“He was not armed when we took him into custody. Right now, they are conducting a search warrant at the residence,” Chief Wiser said.

Investigators said the suspect could be charged with aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, and evading arrest.

Chief Wiser said the suspect is expected to be in court for arraignment by the end of the week.