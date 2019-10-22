Mostly Too Warm for Frost Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, October 22nd

Try to count them – but you likely won’t be able to spot a single cloud in the sky today in West Tennessee. It’s a sunny day and we’ll be heading for a clear night with lighter winds that bring a chilly start to tomorrow morning. The colder air is having its effect on our leaves with some starting to show their Autumn colors. If you see fall foliage in your area, share your best photo of it with me and you may get to see it on the news tonight!

TONIGHT

It will be a chilly night across West Tennessee under clear skies. Winds will finally become calmer after sunset allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Wednesday – too warm for a frost for this area.

Enjoy another beautiful and sunny day in West Tennessee! After the chilly start, temperatures will warm up to around 70F and although it will still be breezy, it won’t be nearly as windy as it was yesterday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see the updated forecast including the latest on the chance for rain this weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

