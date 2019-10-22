Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/19 – 10/22/19

1/9 Matthew Mullins Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation

2/9 Alexis Myles Contempt of court

3/9 Amy Hill Vandalism

4/9 Christopher Hernandez Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



5/9 Gregory Bobo Violation of probation

6/9 Hunter Strafford Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

7/9 James Phillips Aggravated assault, vandalism

8/9 Matthew Dunbar Failure to appear



9/9 Treva Watkins Violation of probation, failure to appear



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/22/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.