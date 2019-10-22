Mugshots : Madison County : 10/21/19 – 10/22/19 October 22, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Matthew Mullins Failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Alexis Myles Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Amy Hill Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Christopher Hernandez Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Gregory Bobo Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Hunter Strafford Schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9James Phillips Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Matthew Dunbar Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Treva Watkins Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/21/19 and 7 a.m. on 10/22/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest