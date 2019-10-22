Skull found in Gibson County identified as missing woman

GIBSON Co., Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a skull found in a wooded area over the weekend as the remains of 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips.

Phillips was last seen in Gibson County in January.

Sheriff Paul Thomas says the confirmation came Tuesday afternoon from the Medical Examiner in Memphis after using dental records to identify the skull.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to work with the Milan Police Department, Trenton Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to determine the circumstances around Phillips’ disappearance.