West Tennessee nurse receives $6,000 scholarship

JACKSON, Tenn. — A nurse at West Tennessee Healthcare receives a major surprise Tuesday.

Sybil Malone was the recipient of a $6,000, sixth anniversary scholarship from Western Governors University Tennessee.

The scholarship covers nearly half of the tuition for her master’s degree in Nursing Leadership and Management.

WGU Tennessee’s scholarship was created in honor of the six years the university has been working to provide educational opportunities for working Tennesseans across the state.

“Thank you so, so much. You don’t know how grateful I am, how happy it makes me. Makes me very emotional,” Malone said.

The university has more than 4,000 students currently enrolled, and has conferred more than 4,000 degrees since its launch six years ago.

Applications for the sixth anniversary scholarship are open until December 31.