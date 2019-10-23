2 arrested after 30 air conditioner coils reported stolen

WEAKLEY Co., Tenn. — Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to call about a theft Monday morning.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release that they responded to a Dresden business after a report that 30 air conditioning unit coils had been stolen in four thefts over four weeks.

The release says investigators learned that two Obion County men had been selling the stolen coils in Missouri.

Vernon Edward Harrall, of Mason Hall, and William Robert Hamm, of Obion, were later arrested by Kennett, Missouri police, where they had been selling the stolen items.

The coils were identified by the business owner to be those stolen in Dresden, according to the release.

Harrell and Hamm were charged with possession of stolen property in Kennett.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department also signed two warrants for theft over $2,500.

Hamm also had a pending violation of probation charge in Obion County.

Both of them are expected to be extradited back to Tennessee.