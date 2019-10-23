3 in custody after high-speed chase in Benton County

BENTON Co., Tenn. — Three people are in custody after a high-speed car chase ended in Benton County.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher confirmed deputies are still searching for a fourth person.

Sheriff Christopher said the search started after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle led deputies on a chase near Sandy River Road and driving through a cemetery.

The individuals were wanted on multiple charges.