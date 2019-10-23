Former Big Sandy employee indicted on theft charges

BENTON Co., Tenn. — The former Big Sandy town recorder has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $4,000 from the town.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Morgan Martinez was indicted this month by a Benton County grand jury on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of theft over $1,000, four counts of theft under $1,000 and one count of forgery.

The release says Martinez is accused of writing a $3,600 check for an unauthorized maternity leave pre-payment, $137.50 reimbursement for a training class that she did not attend, and a $377.24 charge on the town credit card to buy an iPad and keyboard.

The release says she was also allegedly paid for time she did not work, and overtime and regular pay that was not supported by her timesheets.

Martinez was fired on March 8, according to the release.