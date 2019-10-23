Jackson mayor answers call for blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday wasn’t Mayor Scott Conger’s first time giving blood.

“I’ve been doing this for ten years maybe?” he said.

In fact, he’s given more than 11 gallons of blood, which Lifeline Blood Services says has saved 94 lives.

“That’s an incredible number, just to have that impact by sitting in the chair for a few minutes,” Mayor Conger said.

Even though Mayor Conger is a regular donor, Cheri Parker with Lifeline says he came in this week to help address an urgent need for blood donations.

“Fall is usually a really good time for collecting blood, but this fall has been low,” Parker said.

But Lifeline isn’t just low on blood. It’s critical, and they’re asking for more people to donate.

“We must do that, or we will be in a worse shape going into the Christmas holidays,” Parker said.

That critical need means that Lifeline might not be able to supply the 20 West Tennessee hospitals they serve.

“It makes it even more important now to make that special effort to come out here or go to the Lifeline Bloodmobile, wherever it is, and make sure we’re giving what we can,” Mayor Conger said. “Sign your name, they check your I.D., make sure you are who you are, go in, get your vitals, and answer some questions, come in and sit in the chair for ten minutes, and you’re done.”

Lifeline Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive. They’re open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday.