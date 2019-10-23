Lenita Tapp McCraw

Lenita Tapp McCraw, age 78, resident of the Braden Community and wife of the late James Joel McCraw, departed this life Monday morning, October 21, 2019 at her residence.

Lenita was born February 14, 1941 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Alfred James Tapp and Velma Mae Davis Tapp. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married November 4, 1960 to James Joel McCraw. She was the Administrator of Elections at the Fayette County Election Commission office 1987 until her retirement in 2011. Lenita was a member of Braden United Methodist Church, the Fayette County Farm Bureau Women and the Fayette County Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, arranging flowers, farming, preparing food and special times with her family.

Mrs. McCraw is survived by two daughters, Jo Ann Cohea (Hilton) of Mason, TN, Susan Craig (James) of Oak Grove, KY; four grandchildren, Ashley Joelle Rose, Michael Brandon Rose, Christopher Dillon Craig, Eric Cohea (Melinda); and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Joel McCraw who died December 30, 1999; her parents, Alfred James Tapp and Velma Mae Davis Tapp; two sisters, Catherine Harvey, Bessie Lee Scott; and three brothers, Dan Tapp, Vincent Tapp and Vernon Tapp.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Braden United Methodist Church, 230 Highway 59, Mason, TN 38049.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McCraw will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Rev. Mike Pilcher, pastor of Munford First United Methodist Church officiating. A private interment will be in the McCraw Family Cemetery in the Braden Community. Visitations for Mrs. McCraw will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, October 25, 2019 and from 8:30 to 10 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Kevin Williams, Eric Cohea, Jim McCraw, Michael Anderson, Andrew Tapp and Weber McCraw. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed McClanahan, Shelton Wilder, John Sullivan, Cathey Dandridge, Billy Parker, Mike Thomas and Harry Ozier.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.