NAACP awards honors members of local college

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college were honored by the NAACP at convention.

Six students, Lane College historian and NAACP advisor traveled to the Annual Tennessee NAACP State Convention in Oak Ridge in early October.

The Lane College Chapter of the NAACP received “College Chapter of the Year” during the ceremony, making it the third year in a row.

Lane College historian Ms. Ameera Graves also received “College Advisor of the Year” for the third consecutive year.