Preview of new agriculture exhibit to open in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Rotary Club had a special guest to talk about a new exhibit in west Tennessee.

Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park of America in Union City presented the club with information about their new agriculture exhibit.

Williams says by 2050, the population is expected to grow to 10 billion people and says we will have to double the amount of food, fiber and fuel we produce. He says this is where agriculture meets innovation.

“It’s been really eye-opening for me as, you know, I’m not a farmer.. I’m in the museum business, so it’s been interesting to me to be able to lean more about agriculture and all the different things going on today,” said Williams

Williams says the exhibit called “Agriculture Innovating for Our Survival” opens in 2020.