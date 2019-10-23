Rainy Forecast for Friday Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 23rd

It was a chilly morning in West Tennessee! Patchy frost was reported in portions of Madison County but for most, it was too warm for frost to form. A warming trend is expected to take us through the next 24 hours before we see a drop in temperature on Friday and a sharp increase in the chance for rain. If you had any plans to spend time outside on Friday or Saturday, pay close attention to this forecast!

TONIGHT

Another clear and cool night is expected for West Tennessee! Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s by sunrise Thursday with light winds making it a slightly warmer start than the one we had this morning.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast again tomorrow with temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s in the afternoon. Enjoy it, because some high school football games have been moved to Thursday night with a wet forecast for Friday. Heavy showers will be possible to end the week, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to see the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com