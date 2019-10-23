Supporters of Tyler Spann get ready to celebrate his birthday in a colorful way

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–“Tyler was one of the best people you would ever meet,” said Tyler Spann’s friend, Connor Woods.

On June 19, 2018, Tyler Spann of Lexington High School lost his life when he drowned in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Wednesday, October 23 would have been Spann’s 17th birthday.

To celebrate, the Tyler Spann Foundation is holding a Crayon Collection Drive. Teammate and friend, Connor Woods said he’s trying to collect as many crayons as possible.

“Our birthdays are actually 2 days apart, I knew Tyler for my whole life,” said Woods.

At practice Wednesday, Woods said it’s bittersweet when Tyler’s birthday comes around.

“You know you have all these good memories and then there are the bad ones that come with it,” said Woods.

But with the Crayon Collection Drive, Woods said the whole town is creating good memories.

“The teachers here at the school have been great, they’re offering extra credit, (the) Beta Club’s offering community service hours, everyone’s advertising,” said Woods.

Woods and his coach said the drive also helps keep Spann’s name, football jersey number and legacy alive.

“We have a saying around here, all for you, and we say everything we do is for Tyler,” said Woods.

“The also say, you know “Spann for Life”, and you know he’s always with us at all times, and he was a great kid with a shining smile,” said Lexington High School Coach Bryant Hollingsworth.

This Friday evening, October 25 at 7 p.m, The Tyler Spann Foundation will be accepting new boxes of crayons at Lexington High School.

The crayons will then be delivered to schools throughout Henderson County.