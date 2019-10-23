THP: Car, commercial vehicle collide on Interstate 40

JACKSON, Tenn.– Traffic was brought to a standstill Wednesday evening on Interstate 40. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms a wreck happened between a commercial vehicle and car in the east bound lanes near mile marker 79 or near the Hollywood Drive exit.

Calls started coming in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News from viewers around 7:30 p.m.

Our team on the scene says one of the vehicles appears to have flipped. They also saw ambulances, fire trucks and law enforcement officers on scene.

At this time there’s no word on if there were any injuries. The THP is still investigating the crash.

