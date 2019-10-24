EMA hosts seminar to help residents learn about safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members come together to learn more about keeping themselves safe.

Emergency officials, including Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac, and Pathways Behavioral Health Sciences hosted the public safety seminar Wednesday at Jackson State Community College.

Topics discussed in the seminar include the “run, hide, fight” technique, coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, and more.

Emergency Management Agency Director Marty Clements says one safety rule is often overlooked.

“Take five seconds before you enter a building or if you go in a restaurant or anywhere else, take five seconds to look for another alternate exit,” Clements said.

The seminar was sponsored by the Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Jackson State Community College, Tennessee Sports Foundation, and Air Evac.