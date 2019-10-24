Family of Sarah Michelle Phillips speaks out

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office identified the skull found in a wooded area over the weekend as the remains of 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips.

Sarah’s family says they miss her and is asking the community if anyone knows something, come forward.

“A part of me believes what if it’s not her. I don’t know. I just don’t want to believe it. That is my baby sister and my heart is broken. We are all broken over it,” said Sarah’s sister, Moriah

Leem.

“I just don’t feel like I have been able to have complete closure because I don’t know what happened, none of us knows exactly what happened,” Sarah’s sister, Chelsey Doucette said.

If you have any information that can assist authorities with this investigation, contact the Gibson County Sheriff’s at (731) 855-1121.