Heavy Rain for West Tennessee Heading into the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Thursday, October 24th

It’s a picture-perfect day in West Tennessee with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Get out and enjoy the warm weather while you still can because a cold front coming in tomorrow will bring cooler weather and a likely chance for rain to end the week. Several outdoor events originally scheduled for Saturday have been postponed or cancelled to avoid the rain.

TONIGHT

It’ll be a little bit warmer tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s by Friday morning. Skies will gradually get cloudier overnight with mostly cloudy but dry conditions expected through sunrise.

Temperatures will only warm up to the lower and middle 60s on Friday under cloudy skies. Showers will gradually move north into the area late in the morning and afternoon with rain over most of the region by the evening. There may be pockets of heavy rain at times so be careful on the evening commute! Showers are likely to stick around through Saturday morning and for most of Saturday afternoon resulting in significant rainfall totals in West Tennessee. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

