Jimmy Lee Jones, age 73, longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Dorothy Jean Kimery Jones, departed this life Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019 at his residence.

Jimmy was born August 28, 1946 in Coffeeville, Mississippi, the son of the late Lois Jones and Inez Pinion Jones. He was a member of Somerville First Baptist Church and employed as a manufacturing quality control supervisor for many years. Jimmy enjoyed reading his Bible, listening to Elvis, watching westerns and game shows on tv, playing Solitaire and going to family gatherings. He was a dedicated St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.

Mr. Jones is survived by two daughters, Sandra Rutledge (Jake) of Somerville, TN, Jessica Ozbirn (Nathan) of Booneville, MS; four sisters, Bertha Lou Moore (H.L.) of Batesville, MS, Mary Bizzell (Robert) of Middleton, TN, Beverly Jo Moore of Batesville, MS, Margaret McClain (Bob) of Reform, MS; and two brothers, Howard Jones (Gladys) of Walnut, MS, Billy Jones of Memphis, TN.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Jean Kimery Jones; his daughter, Mary Alice Jones; his parents, Lois and Inez Jones; three sisters, Carol Smith, Dorothy Jean Rowland, Shirley Bryant; and three brothers, Jack Jones, Herman Jones and John Jones.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jones will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Somerville with Bro. Stan Smith, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Jones will be from 1:30 to 3 P.M. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jake Rutledge, Nathan Ozbirn, Dewayne Jones, Terry Jones, John Cox and Johnny Murley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Glover, Kevin Glover, Michael Glover, Ronnie Moore, Ricky Moore, Danny Moore, Kenneth Earnest and Joseph Bloodgood.

