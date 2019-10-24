Laurice Lanier headlines evening of music under the stars

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thursday evening was filled with soul, jazz, R & B, blues and inspirational music under the stars in Madison County.

Jackson native and Julliard graduate Laurice Lanier, along with the Claude Hinds Band, performed on the lawn at Century Farms Winery.

Attendees brought lawn chairs and blankets, relaxed and enjoyed an amazing evening of music.

A percentage of ticket sales went to the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.