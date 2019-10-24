Lifeline hosts annual Halloween ‘Vein Drain’ drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween came early as people lined up to give back.

A host of characters were at the Lifeline Blood Services, welcoming people to the Vein Drain.

“It’s our biggest blood drive of the year, and it was designed just as a fun thing to make sure we had enough blood going into the holiday season,” Cherie Parker with Lifeline said.

She says this year’s blood drive comes at a very important time, as the donation center is currently in a critical need for blood.

Cameron Hansbrough had not donated blood in 17 years.

“I always hear they are in need of blood, and thought this was a good time, the Vein Drain, and if it all goes well, I’ll do it again,” said Hansbrough.

In 2015, Cassie Frazier was in a car accident.

“I had a lot of broken bones, I lost a lot of blood, and I ended up needing a lot of blood, and thankfully it was there when I needed it, so I’m here today to give back because I feel like it’s my responsibility to give back,” Frazier said.

Parker says between the Bloodmobile and the donation center, they need 500 donations a week to keep up with the commitments that they have with the 20 hospitals they support.

“It’s a replenishing, fresh product, if you will,” Parker said. “It doesn’t last forever, and we need the types and make sure they’re well stocked.”