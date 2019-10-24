Local college to host workshops for FAFSA

JACKSON, Tenn. — For college students and their parents, the time has come for the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

In a news release, announced by Jackson State Community College, the college will be hosting a series of workshops from Oct. 28, to Jan. 30.

The “FAFSA Frenzy” workshops will be to assist students and parents in completing the applications.

“This is a great opportunity to take care of this detail that is essential for receiving financial assistance of any kind,” said Director of Financial Aid John Brandt.

Brandt believes, with preparation, that the FAFSA can be completed in almost 30 minutes.

Relevant financial information such as tax returns, W2 forms and even child support information will be needed at the workshop.

Students who are dependents are also asked to bring a parent as well.

For more information or for a complete list of times, visit the JSCC website or call (731) 425-2605.