Local colleges battle for trophy in blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Five colleges. Two weeks. One trophy. Local colleges participated in the second Battle of the Colleges Blood Drive.

Union University, University of Memphis at Lambuth, Lane College, Jackson State Community College and Tennessee Technology Center of Jackson battled for the trophy this year.

So who gave the most blood?

“You know, used to our students were not givers. It was just not in their generation. The generation coming up now are really wanting to give back to the community, so whenever they get these types of opportunities, they jump at it, and you can see by the numbers of all the schools, we are raising a generation of kids that want to give back,” said Leah Gray, director of program innovation at Jackson State.

Lambuth came in second with 71 donations.

For the second year in a row, the trophy for giving the most blood went to Jackson State Community College with 85 donations.